1、Further improved the translation content of the English version
2、Increased the wood and food given to players during the initial upgrade, reducing the difficulty of the initial stage.
3、Reduced the number of soldiers increased when upgrading
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 29 October 2022
Updated October 29
