[Neolithic]To the End update for 29 October 2022

Update, Version 20221029

Update, Version 20221029

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
##########Content############
[Faith]Each character now has a devotion value. (It affects both your allies and foes.)
[Faith]Added a command window in the Faith scene, providing various functions. (Some are still WIP.)
[Faith]You can now rename your faith as the first step to making your own customized faith.
[Faith]You are currently unable to customize other team members' faith for now.
[Faith]You can now change the Center of Belief of the faith you created. It costs devotion.
[Faith]You can hover your mouse over the cost to see how it is calculated.
[Faith]You can also use the "A" key to turn off the help window when you pick a new Center of Belief.
[Faith]There are five very common Center-of-Beliefs you can choose right now. More will be added. Some will need to be unlocked.
[Faith]New Center-of-Beliefs: Judaism, Buddhism
[Faith]All Center-of-Beliefs from Abrahamic religions now have a +5% fear resistance.
##########System#############
[Status Window]Rearranged the input message flow of the command window to make it more flexible.
[Status Window]Rearranged the position of the command window and the information displayed in this window.
[Status Window]Added the faith option to the command window.
简体中文
##########Content############
【信仰】所有角色现在有一个虔诚值的数值。（同时影响你的队友和敌人。）
【信仰】在信仰界面加入了一个指令窗口，提供各类功能。（有些功能仍然在施工）
【信仰】你现在可以修改你的信仰的名称，作为创作自己的自定义信仰的第一步。
【信仰】你目前暂时还无法自定义队友的信仰。
【信仰】你现在可以通过消耗虔诚来改变你创建的信仰的核心。
【信仰】你可以将鼠标移动到消耗上查看具体的消耗计算方式。
【信仰】在选择一个新的信仰核心的时候你可以按"A"键开关帮助。
【信仰】当前有五种不同的可供选择的信仰核心。更多会在此后添加。部分需要游戏中解锁。
【信仰】新的信仰核心：犹太教，佛教。
【信仰】所有基于亚伯拉罕宗教的信仰核心现在提供+5%的恐惧抗性。
##########System#############
【人物属性界面】调整了指令输入控制流程，使之更加灵活。
【人物属性界面】调整了指令窗口的位置和显示的内容的布局。
【人物属性界面】在指令窗口中加入了进入信仰界面的选项。

