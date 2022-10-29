Update, Version 20221029



English

##########Content############

[Faith]Each character now has a devotion value. (It affects both your allies and foes.)

[Faith]Added a command window in the Faith scene, providing various functions. (Some are still WIP.)

[Faith]You can now rename your faith as the first step to making your own customized faith.

[Faith]You are currently unable to customize other team members' faith for now.

[Faith]You can now change the Center of Belief of the faith you created. It costs devotion.

[Faith]You can hover your mouse over the cost to see how it is calculated.

[Faith]You can also use the "A" key to turn off the help window when you pick a new Center of Belief.

[Faith]There are five very common Center-of-Beliefs you can choose right now. More will be added. Some will need to be unlocked.

[Faith]New Center-of-Beliefs: Judaism, Buddhism

[Faith]All Center-of-Beliefs from Abrahamic religions now have a +5% fear resistance.

##########System#############

[Status Window]Rearranged the input message flow of the command window to make it more flexible.

[Status Window]Rearranged the position of the command window and the information displayed in this window.

[Status Window]Added the faith option to the command window.

简体中文

##########Content############

【信仰】所有角色现在有一个虔诚值的数值。（同时影响你的队友和敌人。）

【信仰】在信仰界面加入了一个指令窗口，提供各类功能。（有些功能仍然在施工）

【信仰】你现在可以修改你的信仰的名称，作为创作自己的自定义信仰的第一步。

【信仰】你目前暂时还无法自定义队友的信仰。

【信仰】你现在可以通过消耗虔诚来改变你创建的信仰的核心。

【信仰】你可以将鼠标移动到消耗上查看具体的消耗计算方式。

【信仰】在选择一个新的信仰核心的时候你可以按"A"键开关帮助。

【信仰】当前有五种不同的可供选择的信仰核心。更多会在此后添加。部分需要游戏中解锁。

【信仰】新的信仰核心：犹太教，佛教。

【信仰】所有基于亚伯拉罕宗教的信仰核心现在提供+5%的恐惧抗性。

##########System#############

【人物属性界面】调整了指令输入控制流程，使之更加灵活。

【人物属性界面】调整了指令窗口的位置和显示的内容的布局。

【人物属性界面】在指令窗口中加入了进入信仰界面的选项。