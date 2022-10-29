English
##########Content############
[Faith]Each character now has a devotion value. (It affects both your allies and foes.)
[Faith]Added a command window in the Faith scene, providing various functions. (Some are still WIP.)
[Faith]You can now rename your faith as the first step to making your own customized faith.
[Faith]You are currently unable to customize other team members' faith for now.
[Faith]You can now change the Center of Belief of the faith you created. It costs devotion.
[Faith]You can hover your mouse over the cost to see how it is calculated.
[Faith]You can also use the "A" key to turn off the help window when you pick a new Center of Belief.
[Faith]There are five very common Center-of-Beliefs you can choose right now. More will be added. Some will need to be unlocked.
[Faith]New Center-of-Beliefs: Judaism, Buddhism
[Faith]All Center-of-Beliefs from Abrahamic religions now have a +5% fear resistance.
##########System#############
[Status Window]Rearranged the input message flow of the command window to make it more flexible.
[Status Window]Rearranged the position of the command window and the information displayed in this window.
[Status Window]Added the faith option to the command window.
简体中文
##########Content############
【信仰】所有角色现在有一个虔诚值的数值。（同时影响你的队友和敌人。）
【信仰】在信仰界面加入了一个指令窗口，提供各类功能。（有些功能仍然在施工）
【信仰】你现在可以修改你的信仰的名称，作为创作自己的自定义信仰的第一步。
【信仰】你目前暂时还无法自定义队友的信仰。
【信仰】你现在可以通过消耗虔诚来改变你创建的信仰的核心。
【信仰】你可以将鼠标移动到消耗上查看具体的消耗计算方式。
【信仰】在选择一个新的信仰核心的时候你可以按"A"键开关帮助。
【信仰】当前有五种不同的可供选择的信仰核心。更多会在此后添加。部分需要游戏中解锁。
【信仰】新的信仰核心：犹太教，佛教。
【信仰】所有基于亚伯拉罕宗教的信仰核心现在提供+5%的恐惧抗性。
##########System#############
【人物属性界面】调整了指令输入控制流程，使之更加灵活。
【人物属性界面】调整了指令窗口的位置和显示的内容的布局。
【人物属性界面】在指令窗口中加入了进入信仰界面的选项。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 29 October 2022
Update, Version 20221029
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update