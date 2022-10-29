V1.0.25 update log

1、 The Bar in Sunny Town added the lovely windmill before.

2、 Boss [Wukong] optimization:

1 The speed of throwing/retrieving gold hoop rods has been increased.

2 The starting point of "Draw on the Ground" is no longer fixed. Players need to make more on-the-spot changes.

3 The avatar will be summoned. The avatar can be broken, but the blood bar is hidden.