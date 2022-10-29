 Skip to content

西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 29 October 2022

V1.0.25 update log

1、 The Bar in Sunny Town added the lovely windmill before.
2、 Boss [Wukong] optimization:
1 The speed of throwing/retrieving gold hoop rods has been increased.
2 The starting point of "Draw on the Ground" is no longer fixed. Players need to make more on-the-spot changes.
3 The avatar will be summoned. The avatar can be broken, but the blood bar is hidden.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153391
  • Loading history…
