Pixelmancer Update 0.47 - Anima Pet Army, New Particle Effects & Ability Wheel!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.47!

Added Ability Wheel (Anima if the first ability in the game)

Added Anima pet (Anima can be raised from the dead, more gravestones means more Anima pets fighting for you)

Added beautiful particle effects to the fireball and pixelstaff, also Stadie's fireball! :D (This will make the game look more colorful and pretty for your eye balls)

Re-designed Fireball Range upgrade icon

Updated all Steam achievements to new design

Fixed player facing left direction when letting go of L3 on the controller

Increased menu transition speed for faster navigation

Changed weapon wheel from HUD to game world

Improved hitbox for Soul Hunter

Removed the very small health regen from pets (This feature was always added as a placeholder and part of troubleshooting the health system, there will be new ways of healing your pets in the future)

Fixed key displays for Pixie Reborn in menu

Added key displays for Weapon Wheel in menu

Optimised the game to use less memory and also increased loading times

Improved input latency on Steam Deck

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

This update is a big one! I've had the idea to add Anima since I added gravestones before early-access launch, I'm excited that it's finally here, you can now feel much stronger with your pet army taking over the enemy lands

While working on this update, I thought I'd take the time to expand on the particle effects, I hope you like the new particle effects for the weapons and also Stadie's fireball. During a big fight it just looks like colourful fireworks being exploded on your screen and I personally think it looks great! Hope you will think so too