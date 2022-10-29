Pixelmancer Update 0.47 - Anima Pet Army, New Particle Effects & Ability Wheel!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.47!
- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
- Added Ability Wheel (Anima if the first ability in the game)
- Added Anima pet (Anima can be raised from the dead, more gravestones means more Anima pets fighting for you)
- Added beautiful particle effects to the fireball and pixelstaff, also Stadie's fireball! :D (This will make the game look more colorful and pretty for your eye balls)
- Re-designed Fireball Range upgrade icon
- Updated all Steam achievements to new design
- Fixed player facing left direction when letting go of L3 on the controller
- Increased menu transition speed for faster navigation
- Changed weapon wheel from HUD to game world
- Improved hitbox for Soul Hunter
- Removed the very small health regen from pets (This feature was always added as a placeholder and part of troubleshooting the health system, there will be new ways of healing your pets in the future)
- Fixed key displays for Pixie Reborn in menu
- Added key displays for Weapon Wheel in menu
- Optimised the game to use less memory and also increased loading times
- Improved input latency on Steam Deck
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -
This update is a big one! I've had the idea to add Anima since I added gravestones before early-access launch, I'm excited that it's finally here, you can now feel much stronger with your pet army taking over the enemy lands
While working on this update, I thought I'd take the time to expand on the particle effects, I hope you like the new particle effects for the weapons and also Stadie's fireball. During a big fight it just looks like colourful fireworks being exploded on your screen and I personally think it looks great! Hope you will think so too
Changed files in this update