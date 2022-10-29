Derelicts & Linux Build - EA Update

We now have derelicts that may be found in your station vicinity. These can be processed by the scrap recycler if close enough (much like the mining laser and proximity to asteroids). I do want to expand this though (I'll be creating a post about derelicts). Oh and I have added a salvage scenario to explore this.

Deep Space Outpost is also now available for Linux. Note this game is built with GameMaker, which states - "Ubuntu 16 or later is required. Other distros can usually run the games GameMaker generates with no issues, but we only state support for Ubuntu". So do try the demo first! If you have issues with the demo running, send me the error log and i can look into it.

As i've been testing on a laptop with ubuntu, which had a 16:10 screen, i've put in an improvement for that as well, so game should run with correct aspect ratio.

Full change notes:-

Derelict and salvage scenario addition.

Linux support.

Support for 16:10 monitors.

Can use +/- on keyboard, not just number pad.

Added some lightning effects to storm.

Fix: Tractor beam stats using ScrapCaptured Not MetorCaptured for scrap.

Fix: Shields not targeting scrap/meteors, due to last update, have added toggle like laser turrets.

Fix: Station Builder couldn't delete placed droids.

Cheers

Nick