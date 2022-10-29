 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ImmaterialAI update for 29 October 2022

ImmaterialAI 4.7 "Shortcuts and backups"

Share · View all patches · Build 9827525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey family,

With over 30 shortcuts and giga-configurable automatic backups, here's 4.7, enjoy!

New shortcuts

  • navigation

    • ALT + ARROW UP or CTRL + H => home from anywhere

  • ALT + ARROW LEFT twice => go left/back in the navigation stack

  • ALT + ARROW RIGHT twice => go right/next in the navigation stack

  • CTRL + F to focus on the search bar

  • on the home page

  • CTRL + 1 through 9 => select the 1st through the 9th result

  • CTRL + SHIFT + 1 through 6 => toggle through focused items, favorites, old/new me logic, todos, ancestry and world filters

  • inside nodes

    • CTRL + 1 through 8 => invoke actions like set focus/favorite/public data/todo/ old,new me status + save, delete and copy,

  • CTRL + SHIFT + 1 through 3 => switch between different tabs inside a node (DETAILS/ AI/ BIG PICTURE)

  • CTRL + N => focus on the node's name

  • CTRL + E => toggle/untoggle the view/edit mode of the description view, if switching to edit mode the input field will also get focus

  • CTRL + T => change node type

  • CTRL + W => change world

  • CTRL + SHIFT + W => remove world

  • CTRL + R => add related node

  • CTRL + L => add link

  • CTRL + SHIFT + L => visit link

  • while inside other data

    • CTRL + S => save nodes, links, node types, link types, worlds

  • CTRL + D => delete data

  • CTRL + N => move to focusing on the data's name, use TAB to cycle through interactable fields

Automatic backups added

  • available in Settings
  • if enabled makes folders for current year, month and day in selected folder for easy lookup
  • can set backups on startup
  • can set automatic backups every X amount of minutes while in-app

Other changes

  • Flutter updated to the latest version to fix any file issues
  • Datbase subsystem updated from Moor to Drift

Stay tuned for more!
the ImmaterialAI team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2123220
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link