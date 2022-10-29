ImmaterialAI 4.7 "Shortcuts and backups"

Hey family,
With over 30 shortcuts and giga-configurable automatic backups, here's 4.7, enjoy!
New shortcuts
navigation
- ALT + ARROW UP or CTRL + H => home from anywhere
ALT + ARROW LEFT twice => go left/back in the navigation stack
ALT + ARROW RIGHT twice => go right/next in the navigation stack
CTRL + F to focus on the search bar
on the home page
CTRL + 1 through 9 => select the 1st through the 9th result
CTRL + SHIFT + 1 through 6 => toggle through focused items, favorites, old/new me logic, todos, ancestry and world filters
inside nodes
- CTRL + 1 through 8 => invoke actions like set focus/favorite/public data/todo/ old,new me status + save, delete and copy,
CTRL + SHIFT + 1 through 3 => switch between different tabs inside a node (DETAILS/ AI/ BIG PICTURE)
CTRL + N => focus on the node's name
CTRL + E => toggle/untoggle the view/edit mode of the description view, if switching to edit mode the input field will also get focus
CTRL + T => change node type
CTRL + W => change world
CTRL + SHIFT + W => remove world
CTRL + R => add related node
CTRL + L => add link
CTRL + SHIFT + L => visit link
while inside other data
- CTRL + S => save nodes, links, node types, link types, worlds
CTRL + D => delete data
CTRL + N => move to focusing on the data's name, use TAB to cycle through interactable fields
Automatic backups added
- available in Settings
- if enabled makes folders for current year, month and day in selected folder for easy lookup
- can set backups on startup
- can set automatic backups every X amount of minutes while in-app
Other changes
- Flutter updated to the latest version to fix any file issues
- Datbase subsystem updated from Moor to Drift
Stay tuned for more!
the ImmaterialAI team
