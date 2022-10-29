ImmaterialAI 4.7 "Shortcuts and backups"

Hey family,

With over 30 shortcuts and giga-configurable automatic backups, here's 4.7, enjoy!

navigation ALT + ARROW UP or CTRL + H => home from anywhere

ALT + ARROW LEFT twice => go left/back in the navigation stack

ALT + ARROW RIGHT twice => go right/next in the navigation stack

CTRL + F to focus on the search bar

on the home page

CTRL + 1 through 9 => select the 1st through the 9th result

CTRL + SHIFT + 1 through 6 => toggle through focused items, favorites, old/new me logic, todos, ancestry and world filters

inside nodes CTRL + 1 through 8 => invoke actions like set focus/favorite/public data/todo/ old,new me status + save, delete and copy,

CTRL + SHIFT + 1 through 3 => switch between different tabs inside a node (DETAILS/ AI/ BIG PICTURE)

CTRL + N => focus on the node's name

CTRL + E => toggle/untoggle the view/edit mode of the description view, if switching to edit mode the input field will also get focus

CTRL + T => change node type

CTRL + W => change world

CTRL + SHIFT + W => remove world

CTRL + R => add related node

CTRL + L => add link

CTRL + SHIFT + L => visit link

while inside other data CTRL + S => save nodes, links, node types, link types, worlds

CTRL + D => delete data