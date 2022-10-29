Patch 1.02 & Pandemonium Notes

Hello everyone! Today's patch has a few character/class changes/rebalancings, some bug fixes, and a randomizer mode!

---Pandemonium---

On starting a new game, if you repeatedly try to leave the building instead of heading north to Lydia, you get the option to forsake Purgatory in favor of Pandemonium.

You get a party of 5 random characters, and a series of battles ahead. You'll level up and gain random equipment as you progress. Notable changes is that the battles are set to Hard mode, the Difficulty of the Dungeon is always set to one level higher than the party currently is, losing causes a Game Over, and you revive after leveling up but not after each fight. The battles might be a bit tough or unbalanced if you get an unlucky party composition or equipment drops, or if you haven't played much of the core game. Regardless, I hope if you like this kind of gameplay that you'll enjoy the optional mode!

---Fixes---

-Beast Keeper Beast's "Domestication" reduction now works for DoT damage.

-Hunter's "Mark Weakness" increases more types of damage as intended.

-Several skill tooltips that originally showed "the lower your current Hp (up to +X% at 25% Hp)" now show "the lower your current Hp (up to +X% at 1% Hp)". No actual changes in functionality, was just an error in old effect formatting.

-Archmage's "Dominance" skill description fixed; no actual functionality change.

-Evoker's "Elevation" skill description fixed; no actual functionality change.

-Door effects gained from the final dungeon now properly removed if you unsuccessfully make it through. (If you have characters with these effects on them, take them through any kind of run and success or fail, the effects will be removed during Dungeon Results.)

---Class Changes---

-Abjurer's "Siphoning Barrier" no longer has a duration.

-Academy Wizard's "Extra Ruin" now also gives 5% Manasteal for their Attack for the duration.

-Adventurer's buffs now last for 5 turns instead of 4.

-Adventurer's "Empowering Burst" now deals half damage and hits all enemies.

-Archer's "Rapid Fire" Mp cost increased to 6; no longer costs a turn to use.

-Assassin's "Planned Demise" skill's ARM debuff no longer has a duration.

-Assassin's "Await" skill also grants the use of "Coup", an AoE damage skill.

-Bandit's "Terrible Bounties" no longer has a duration.

-Berserker's "Berserkergang" no longer costs an action to use.

-Cheerleader's "Bravado" skill now can remove more than the usual cap of debuffs.

-Commander's "Bear The Banner" effect raised to 75% from 50%.

-Crossbowman's "Stabilized Shooting" no longer has a duration.

-Dark Hunter's "Daredevil" no longer has a duration.

-Dark Knight's "Severing Power" no longer has a duration.

-Duelist's "Reckless Taunt" Healthsteal penalty raised to 15% from 10%.

-Enraged Mage's "Mage Rage" Mp Regen reduced to 7% from 11%, but no longer has a duration.

-Entropomancer's "Avatar of Riot" changed from "-10% Hp Regen & Healthsteal, +100% LOG; 4 turn duration" to "-13% Hp Regen, +80% LOG; lasts until KO'd".

-Evoker's Spirits immune to Attack.

-Fighter's "Surpass Limit" no longer has a duration.

-Gambler's "Raise!" and "Bluff" now have high priority.

-Gambler's "Double Down" now functions as expected.

-Guardian's "Stalwart" now has high priority.

-Gunner's "Shotgun" and "Six Shooter" deal 20% less damage.

-Gunner's "Hip Fire" and "Shotgun Messenger" percentages reduced to 30% from 50%.

-High Priest's "Prayer Position" no longer has a duration.

-Hunter's "Mark Weakness" now has high priority.

-Lancer's "Ferocious Thrusts" no longer costs a turn to use.

-Lancer's Lv.9 ability effect moved to Lv.3; their new Lv.9 now gives the status effect automatically at the start of battle.

---Character Changes---

-Annushka, Nephil Armored Mage's Mp costs reduced by 20%.

-Tzipora, Angel Battle Cleric's Mp costs reduced by 10%.

-Ferapont, Nephil Druid's Mp costs reduced by 20%.

-Entomomancers Huw and Poghos have traded effects of their "Leeches" skill.

Also, I'm posting a Class FAQ soon (within roughly 12 hours, need to sleep and review before posting) that I'll update later with more detail, but for now should help people figure out what classes they might enjoy the most, and how to unlock them.

I'll likely only update within the next week if there's major bugs, and I'm not planning on adding any additional content right now. So there'll probably be some quality of life and balance changes in about two weeks.

As always, thank you all for your continued patience and support.