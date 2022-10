New Item - Arcane Blast - Cast a blast of arcane magic on the two pigeons closest to the player - Upgradable

New Item - Arcane Sentry - Cast a blast of arcane magic on the closest pigeon to the house - Upgradable

MiniMagicGun description fix

Cernnunos and Lightning optimization

Doppelganger apparition fix

Mjolnir - Upgrade 1 description fix

Better XP log

Celestial Ring Fix