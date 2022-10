Share · View all patches · Build 9827329 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Increased the chances of finding truck parts behind Silver Doors.

Tip: Loot will keep spawning in those areas after the door is gone. Check back often.

Replaced all garbage bins with more recycle bins.

Forever tools!

Only Rusty tools will break with use but can now be used up to 10 times.

Basic tools and Good tools will not break.

Storage Fix

Fixed issue with Car Storage duplicating inventory items when moving items between storage and backpack.