Sumo Seals update for 29 October 2022

Happy Halloween!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In preparation for Halloween I have added a variety of cosmetics options for the Seals!

I have also made a bunch of gameplay tweaks and fixes from the first week of Early Access:

  • The Hot Pepper powerup has been overhauled. Instead of having to charge while the item is in use, you will now automatically ram into anything in front of you.
  • Double Jump activation window has been increased
  • FX was missing when Seals perform a strong charge. That has now been fixed.
  • Seal Pups in Survival mode are now heavier and will not fly off into the sunset when you charge into them by accident.
  • Fanning charge sound does not get stuck into infinite loop if charged into or stomped anymore.
  • Collision reinforced in Sealoon map.

