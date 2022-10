-Three characters, "Nue Houju" "Komachi Onozuka," and "Ekisha," were added.

-Character balance was adjusted.

-Fixed and added some stages.

-Some bugs were fixed.

-Proficiency levels for each character have been implemented.

-System adjustments have been made.

Detailed information can be found here, but since it is in Japanese, please use a translation tool or the like.

http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1126.html