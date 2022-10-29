Update 1.1.1

Added new Legendary Armor
added new legendary pets
You can now upgrade trinkets at the blacksmith
Items you can interact with now have a blue ring around them.
loot is now picked up one at a time rather then all at once in a given radius, this helps single out items to keep and sell.
Fixed some issues with the defense healthbars not working or showing up with the incorrect numbers.
Bug Fixes/ minor changes
- the healthdrops from enemies can now be picked up at a larger range.
- left shift now opens and closes the player menu so you dont have to press the close button inside the menu.
- loot was not generating correctly inside of multiplayer.
- defenses had the wrong stats in multiplayer, they will now scale off of the hosts stats.
- Omnibolt's health was not working with multiplayer.
- fixed some ai navigation errors on the throne room and the dungeons.
Changed files in this update