The Guardian Stone update for 29 October 2022

Update 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9827084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new Legendary Armor


added new legendary pets


You can now upgrade trinkets at the blacksmith

Items you can interact with now have a blue ring around them.

loot is now picked up one at a time rather then all at once in a given radius, this helps single out items to keep and sell.

Fixed some issues with the defense healthbars not working or showing up with the incorrect numbers.

Bug Fixes/ minor changes

  • the healthdrops from enemies can now be picked up at a larger range.
  • left shift now opens and closes the player menu so you dont have to press the close button inside the menu.
  • loot was not generating correctly inside of multiplayer.
  • defenses had the wrong stats in multiplayer, they will now scale off of the hosts stats.
  • Omnibolt's health was not working with multiplayer.
  • fixed some ai navigation errors on the throne room and the dungeons.

