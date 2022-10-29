Update 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9827084 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Added new Legendary Armor







added new legendary pets







You can now upgrade trinkets at the blacksmith



Items you can interact with now have a blue ring around them.



loot is now picked up one at a time rather then all at once in a given radius, this helps single out items to keep and sell.



Fixed some issues with the defense healthbars not working or showing up with the incorrect numbers.



Bug Fixes/ minor changes