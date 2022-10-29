"Ver. 2.0" update!

Thank you for your patience. We have updated the game to "Ver. 2.0" which includes additional characters and bug fixes.

Please wait for a while for the Switch version.

We will also be increasing the fps setting from "fixed 30" to "60" for the Steam version only, and we apologize that the Switch version cannot be changed due to the specifications of the production tools.

Please note that after the update, the dotted characters on the title screen will increase and the version in the upper right corner will change from "1.0" to "2.0".

.

(1) Added "Phantom Thief Black Cherry" as an operating character.

It can be unlocked in the store after all characters have been opened in the story and store.

The earliest character can be unlocked is after viewing the 12th episode of the story.

.

(2) Added character skins that can be set on the HOME screen.

Skins with "seasonal" themes for the main characters will be added.

The additional skins will also switch to a special randomly generated comment.

Additional skins will also be added to the library mode gallery.





(3) Major improvements to actions.

The maximum fps setting has been changed from "30 fixed" to "60" only for the STEAM version.

・Changed the action from "Move" to "Dance" directly.

Shining Treffy" can now generate a shockwave when attacking at long range.

The basic attack power of "Shining Treffy" was increased.

The aerial spinning attack of "Shining Treffy" has been modified so that it can be used in succession.

The "WEAK icon" is now displayed next to the boss icon if there is an affinity advantage during boss battles.



Random attacks by the boss "Bombadillo" have been changed to fixed for the first two attacks only.

The following new elements have been added and changed.

Some cuts in the open video have been corrected.

・Added a scene that displays the contents unlocked before HOME when the game is launched for the first time, in Story mode, Adventure mode, and when Boss Rush ALL is cleared, only once.



∙ Changed to display the unlocked information in the comment field of stages etc. that have not been unlocked in each mode.



∙ Changed the condition for unlocking the assist "Sully" from "Boss Rush ALL clear" to "3 episodes viewed".

In addition, the following bugs and other issues will be fixed. (A sampling of some of the problems that have been causing inconvenience)

The random text of "Skol," "Cherry," and "The Vul-Can-Do" on the HOME screen is not in English.

The random comments of "Treffy" and "Momo" are not displayed on the HOME screen.

Improvement of the phenomenon that comments and backgrounds disappear momentarily when they are changed on the HOME screen.

A bug in the first episode of the story mode where the player is stuck in a wall.

A bug that the card names and images of "Valxcyx" and "Dark Shark" are different in the card mode.

A bug in the store assistant "King Plushward": the number of coins required to obtain it is not "30" but "20.

A bug that the background music of the Bouncy Barker icon cannot be played in the music mode.

In addition, minor changes have been made to the game and bugs have been fixed to make it more enjoyable.

Future plans for "Season 1" include the addition of digital versions of the "artwork" that will be distributed at events. We hope you will check the official Kokoro Clover discord for regular updates.

We will continue to make every effort to ensure that you enjoy the Kokoro Clover series, and we thank you in advance for your continued support.

Developer Hikotel