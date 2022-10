Share · View all patches · Build 9826860 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 05:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for accepting CESSPOOL!

I try to fix the bugs that were found:

I have fixed:

-The selling price of items

-Stealing by TRESOR FISHING

I look at the spit in the fungal maze (surment a conflict between two scriptwriting routes, I think I’m on the right track!)

Thank you for your understanding!