Share · View all patches · Build 9826741 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Pushing a quick patch today which fixes some achievement issues and another minor bug.

Fixed bugs preventing the "Win Harder" and "All But Impossible" achievements from popping sometimes, primarily in New Game+

Fixed an issue where some skill options were completely disappearing when maxed on New Game+

Sorry for the inconvenience to anyone who had problems with achievements not unlocking correctly.