Patch Notes v2.0.9

Hey! We have been working non-stop to figure out why the game was crashing for some of you! And we have figured it out! After talking with Unity we came to the conclusion that it was a bug with the engine, so we updated the engine version and that was it! Not only that but the game now performs better due to some upgrades introduced in the new version.

Changes

Improved reflections in The Lab.

Cloning Recording Sequence is now faster.

Removed the distortion from One Last Rage as it wasn't adding much visually and had a handful of render issues.

Improved Player's blood in the Escape Cutscene.

Improved mist and fog effects throughout many levels. This improve the visual quality and also optimizes the levels.

Updated Unity version to 2021.3.12f1.

Changed the pick-up animation of Mother and Father eggs.

Balance

Many balance changes through many levels.

Fixes