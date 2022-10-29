Patch Notes v2.0.9

Hey! We have been working non-stop to figure out why the game was crashing for some of you! And we have figured it out! After talking with Unity we came to the conclusion that it was a bug with the engine, so we updated the engine version and that was it! Not only that but the game now performs better due to some upgrades introduced in the new version.
Changes
- Improved reflections in The Lab.
- Cloning Recording Sequence is now faster.
- Removed the distortion from One Last Rage as it wasn't adding much visually and had a handful of render issues.
- Improved Player's blood in the Escape Cutscene.
- Improved mist and fog effects throughout many levels. This improve the visual quality and also optimizes the levels.
- Updated Unity version to 2021.3.12f1.
- Changed the pick-up animation of Mother and Father eggs.
Balance
- Many balance changes through many levels.
Fixes
- Improved navigation of enemies in many levels.
- Fixed some more effects that were drawn below blood decals.
- Fixed the Player going through the windshield of the Escape Ship in the [spoiler]Memory Box Cutscene[/spoiler].
- Fixed doors not getting opened in The Auxiliary System (thanks InHocSignoVince!)
- Fixed not being able to make a Brutal Murder on a Sentient Artillery when its on Ready to Brutal Murder state.
- Fixed a visual bug on the Alien Spawn where the hole was not rendering properly.
- Fixed floating tentacles in Deimos.
- Crash fix that occurred when the Player died while grabbing a Consumable.
- Crash fix that occurred when Richard didn't have any place to run away from.
- Crash fix that occurred when the Portable Turret was held by a dispenser.
- Tentative crash fix that occurred in the Weapon Selections GUI when leaving a level.
- Crash fix that occurred when you killed an enemy right next to it while it being the last enemy of the Room and also being targeted by the buff of the Bounty Hunters passive.
- Crash fix related to animations.
- Crash fix that occurred when the Room disables objects sometimes.
- Crash fix related to impact decals.
- Crash fix related to Napalm Bullets.
- Loot Boxes inside of Sell Booths no longer have their custom camera, fixing some crashes.
- Crash fix that occurred if you used One Last Rage and then grabbed another one and you also end up using it.
- Improved Memory cameras throughout many levels.
- Fixed black shadow in The Alliance.
- Crash fix that occurred when some things turn on fire.
- The shop no longer flies off if you purchased a passive, then tried to rob the shop seller and tried to leave.
- Fixed rendering issues related to the [spoiler]Robot Player[/spoiler].
- Burst Dash particle now has the correct direction of the dash.
- Magnetic Bullets particle now stay in place.
- Crash fix related to releasing the [spoiler]bittersweet Pills Bottle[/spoiler].
Changed files in this update