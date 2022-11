Share · View all patches · Build 9826638 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 02:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Persona 5 Royal! This release is Persona 5 Royal, version 1.02.

A full list of changes can be found below:

Fixed several issues related to Windows display settings.

Fixed other minor issues.

*This patch will automatically be applied when the game is launched.

Thank you again for your continued support of Persona 5 Royal!