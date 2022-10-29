Halloween Update! (Version 0.3.0)

It's that time of year when the cold world of the data dumps is closest to our own, and beings from beyond the grave can pass from their world to our own! Halloween in SynthWaves is here!

Several new features have come to the game, with ghosts, synth-o-lanterns, and the ultra scary addition of improvements to the game's sound system! Details are as follows:

Added a holiday event system, which triggers certain effects at certain dates. This only works for Halloween at the moment.

Added a Halloween event! It runs from October 29 - October 31, though it begins on October 27.

• Added several decorations to the main menu for the Halloween event, including dead trees and synth-o-lanterns. • Added a special Halloween version of the main theme. Added ghost synths! They have a chance to replace any standard synth wave, though spawn in half the numbers they would ordinarily. However, they are much tougher than a standard synth, and are completely immune to corporeal damage. There is a menu option to turn off holiday spawns if they make a level too hard, however.

Improved the game's audio system.

Added cloud saves!

Fixed an issue with a wave in Blue World Endless where it spawned an enemy that isn't technically implemented yet.

The next major update is still in the works, and is planned to include 18 new levels, 5 new sentries, several new enemies, a new story character, a new boss, and a new endless stage.