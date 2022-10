Share · View all patches · Build 9826534 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 13:06:21 UTC by Wendy

-Added 3000 more Material Deposits around the map.

-Added blood ink to T3 alchemy station.

-Added more fiber in starting zones.

-Adjusted night darkness.

-Fixed Ibex, Deer, Boar boss given too little experience.

-Fixed new bugs not triggering fish in the fishtrap.

-Fixed wall torch position.