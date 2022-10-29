-Tweaked healing detection and re-enabled healing event for talking to NPC’s

-UI improvements to questing such as the quest button tooltip displaying the next location to go

-Tweaked roll check probability formula (made it slightly less punishing across the board) and incorporated difficulty level into this check

-Tweaked prompt to AI for figuring out which attribute to check for roll check

-Hopefully fixed issue with GPT-J where repetition_penalty was too high

-Change quest: Before pressing “begin quest” on a quest, you can change the quest and the title. First change is free, after that costs 1 essence of rewinding (unless playing on creative mode)