-Tweaked healing detection and re-enabled healing event for talking to NPC’s
-UI improvements to questing such as the quest button tooltip displaying the next location to go
-Tweaked roll check probability formula (made it slightly less punishing across the board) and incorporated difficulty level into this check
-Tweaked prompt to AI for figuring out which attribute to check for roll check
-Hopefully fixed issue with GPT-J where repetition_penalty was too high
-Change quest: Before pressing “begin quest” on a quest, you can change the quest and the title. First change is free, after that costs 1 essence of rewinding (unless playing on creative mode)
AI Roguelite update for 29 October 2022
v1.20
