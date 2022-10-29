 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 29 October 2022

v1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 9826411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Tweaked healing detection and re-enabled healing event for talking to NPC’s
-UI improvements to questing such as the quest button tooltip displaying the next location to go
-Tweaked roll check probability formula (made it slightly less punishing across the board) and incorporated difficulty level into this check
-Tweaked prompt to AI for figuring out which attribute to check for roll check
-Hopefully fixed issue with GPT-J where repetition_penalty was too high
-Change quest: Before pressing “begin quest” on a quest, you can change the quest and the title. First change is free, after that costs 1 essence of rewinding (unless playing on creative mode)

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link