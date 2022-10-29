The Key Mapping Update Released

Hello controllers!

The Key Mapping Update includes new features to improve accessibility and fix bugs that cause game crashes in the replay.

Management - Overview Screen



The Management Overview screen shows information and statistics like punctuality, the number of flights in the area, the average number of flights completed per hour, and the changes in the past 6 hours.

Management - Runways Screen



The Runways screen is a visual version of the Airports screen, making changing the runway rules easier, especially for complex airports.

Key Mapping

Now you can set any shortcut you like on the Options-Controls screen.

Change Game Settings

You can now change the difficulty after the game has started.

Pin

In the previous game version, the only way to prevent a window be closed was to change it to transparent. The pin provides the same function but keeps the window background visible.

Initial Speed and Missed Approach Speed

You can now change the initial and missed approach speed in the Airports or Runways screen.

The aircraft data block shift when moving it.

The title buttons in the Flights screen can be clicked outside of the window.

Incorrect route change logs caused the game to crash in the replay.

The message is not shown when a flight joins a route that the nearest nav point is a waypoint.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.

If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.