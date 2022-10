Hello everyone! As promised, Chapter 13: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air has been released! You can expect a lewd scene with Maria, two achievements, important plot developments, and a very important choice for the romance plot (and the main plot).

Changelog:

One lewd scene

Two Steam achievements

Very important romance plot choice

Important plot, character, and lore progressions

Handholding

I hope you all enjoy the new content, and happy Halloween!