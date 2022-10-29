Alpha Update 0.0.4

Update 0.0.4 is here and these are the changes,
BugFix: Fixed a bug causing cars to glitch into walls
BugFix: Fixed incorrect Car Names
BugFix: Fixed a bug causing engine timing to be too low and cars too slow at start
Improvement: Added 3 Multiplayer Only Vehicles (4 cylinder, 6 cylinder, 2 rotor)
Improvement: Added better compatibility for Wheel users
Improvement: Added new UI dashboard
Improvement: Added a Win Light to the multiplayer track
Improvement: Made a name correction from “Handbrake” to “Transbrake”
Improvement: Fixed Night Time being too dark
Improvement: Added Option to turn off Timing GUI and Dashboard GUI with F10 and F11
Improvement: Added new Model for the Pro Mod with better cockpit visibility
Improvement: Added new chassis model with performance improvements
Improvement: Added Keybinds that were not shown before
Improvement: Tweaked tire physics for more realistic behavior
Improvement: Added new Tire Smoke
