Alpha Update 0.0.4

Update 0.0.4 is here and these are the changes,

BugFix: Fixed a bug causing cars to glitch into walls

BugFix: Fixed incorrect Car Names

BugFix: Fixed a bug causing engine timing to be too low and cars too slow at start

Improvement: Added 3 Multiplayer Only Vehicles (4 cylinder, 6 cylinder, 2 rotor)

Improvement: Added better compatibility for Wheel users

Improvement: Added new UI dashboard

Improvement: Added a Win Light to the multiplayer track

Improvement: Made a name correction from “Handbrake” to “Transbrake”

Improvement: Fixed Night Time being too dark

Improvement: Added Option to turn off Timing GUI and Dashboard GUI with F10 and F11

Improvement: Added new Model for the Pro Mod with better cockpit visibility

Improvement: Added new chassis model with performance improvements

Improvement: Added Keybinds that were not shown before

Improvement: Tweaked tire physics for more realistic behavior

Improvement: Added new Tire Smoke