A few minor changes, some material edits, added a menu button in the prep rooms for better navigation. Also raised the cost of upgrades, considering how easy it is to gain research. Changes are mostly focused on high range upgrades.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 29 October 2022
Quick patch - v1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
