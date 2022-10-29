 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 29 October 2022

Quick patch - v1.01

Build 9826128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few minor changes, some material edits, added a menu button in the prep rooms for better navigation. Also raised the cost of upgrades, considering how easy it is to gain research. Changes are mostly focused on high range upgrades.

