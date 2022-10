Critically[1] acclaimed Suspicious Shuffle is available now on Early Access. I know, I can hardly believe it myself but it's true! You're reading it's announcement post right now! Which means you're someone with impeccable taste, if I do say so myself.

Grab your friends (or not!)[2] and get in here!

[1] I consider myself my harshest critic

[2] Fully playable solo, although be warned... It's quite a bit more difficult. Turns out two (or three, four, five...) heads are better than one.