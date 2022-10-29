 Skip to content

Mutilate-a-Doll 2 update for 29 October 2022

Devouring Moon

Build 9825934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Devouring Moon is a halloween event where you protect pumpkins by bodyblocking the devouring moon's attacks.

It can be found in the main menu for a while, and after that in
[Environment > Minigames > Devouring Moon].

