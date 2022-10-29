 Skip to content

Stay Out of the House update for 29 October 2022

1.0.19b - hotfix

Well, just when I said we'd be slowing down patches... an immediate hotfix is uploaded!

There was an error related to the gun which should now be resolved.

Thanks for your patience!

