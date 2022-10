Share · View all patches · Build 9825908 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 02:19:04 UTC by Wendy

The Infinite Black 2 is now live! We're excited to bring our indie game to the masses and have some gifts for you!

Steam players receive 7 days of +10% Xp Bonus, two custom Captain Titles ​and an exclusive Scorpion Retro Ship Skin.

These are valuable items you can use, trade or sell -- Don't scrap them!

Gifts are delivered once you reach Captain Level 7.



The Shuttle-Class Retro Scorpion