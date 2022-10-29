HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Good day to our beloved community and to our guests!

Night has fallen on the servers, which means that the most sinister holiday of the year has come to the game - Halloween! This year you will find a new event - "SCARY HALLOWEEN", which works on the principle of the seasons, but with some changes. Everyone can receive coins and ammunition until November 23 inclusive if they log into the game and open a gift in their backpack. We haven't forgotten about the old themed skins and other Halloween interesting things. Easter eggs can already be found on the servers!

Let's go to the list of changes:

Innovations:

A festive Halloween update has been added to the game. The update will be in the game until November 23, 23;59;59 Moscow time (applies to all promotions, items and the event);

All players have been given gifts that can be found in the OTHER section of your BACKPACK. Gift Contents: 30 Coins, 22 M61 Grenades, 22 Shmel, 22 MedKits, 22 Molotov Cocktails, 100 Pumpkins

The "SCARY HALLOWEEN" event has been launched, where each player is given the opportunity to get free skins DIN, SAM, BLADE, BLOODRANE, HELLBOY, weapons TWIN BLADES, as well as weapons of the "SCARY HALLOWEEN" edition: GALIL, HECATE II, BEKAS-12M, RPK, MAC-10, STECHKIN, FMG-9, L85, QBU88, M4. A unique badge awaits you. The event works on the principle of seasons. Every day you can complete 6 missions, for each of which 250 progress points are given. Of course, you can get points just by playing on the servers;

Added new edition "SCARY HALLOWEEN" : GALIL, HECATE II, BEKAS-12M, RPK, MAC-10, STECHKIN, FMG-9, L85, QBU88, M4;

CURSED BONES (M14, MP5, M3, SHOVEL, AX, GLOCK), BLOODY NIGHT (TEC-9, AKS-74U, SHUT-OFF) and ZOMBIE (FN57, ASVAL, KORD, M249, MINIGUN, AA-12, SPAS-12) from previous Halloween updates. All editions are pumped, and the CURSED BONES edition has its own feature - an alternative melee attack on the V button. The ZOMBIE edition deals 25% more damage to zombies. CURSED BONES, BLOODY NIGHT, and SCARY HALLOWEEN weapons deal damage to ghosts;

New weapons have been added to the sale: Scorpion EVO3, BROOM, SILVER SWORD, SOUL EATER (from the previous event and season 3);

The "ZOMBIE" edition has been supplemented with 5 more items: UMP45, AK-102, SCAR, RPK, VEPR-12. All weapons of this edition are already upgraded;

New weapons have been added to the game: GALIL, HECATE II, TWIN BLADES (It will be possible to buy items after some time);

Skins ALICE, LEON, THE WITCHER, BARD and ENCHANTHER (from the last event) have been added to the sale;

New skins added to the game: DEAN, SAM, BLADE, BLOODRANE, HELLBOY (you can buy these skins in 1 year);

Old themed skins from previous Halloween updates are on sale;

Ghosts have been added to the game, for the destruction of which players receive experience. Ghosts can be destroyed with consumables and weapons from the "CURSED BONES", "BLOODY NIGHT" and "SCARY HALLOWEEN" editions. Ghosts will be in the game until November 6, 20;59;59 GMT;

Added promotions for the purchase of game coins. Promotions will last until November 23, 23;59;59 Moscow time;

Added easter eggs. 15% spawn chance. Once every 30 minutes (starting from the moment when there are at least 5 players on the server), one of the players randomly turns into an Easter egg, and the rest start hunting for it! The task of the transformed is to survive in order to receive a reward of 250 coins. If you fail to survive, then the reward will be divided among the hunters in proportion to the damage done. You have 5 minutes to hunt. If the map changes during the event, then no one receives the reward. Easter eggs spawn on the modes: Battle, Counter, Survival, Gungame. Easter eggs will be in the game until November 6 (23;59;59 Moscow time);

Easter eggs added. The chance of appearing large Easter eggs is 7%, and small - 20%. There must be at least 5 players on the server for any Easter eggs to appear. From 5 to 15 coins can be knocked out from small Easter eggs, and after the appearance they disappear after 30 seconds. Large Easter eggs do not disappear after the appearance, and the reward of 500 coins is divided between players in proportion to the damage dealt. The one who killed the Easter egg will receive an additional bonus: 20 grenades, 20 Shmel, 20 mk3, 20 m202! All kinds of easter eggs can be found on the servers of the Versus, Battle, Survival, Gungame modes. It is useless to look for Easter eggs on private servers! Easter eggs will be in the game until November 6 (23;59;59 Moscow time).

Changes:

Replaced the background and loading screen with thematic ones;

An ominous night has fallen on the servers;

Replaced music with thematic;

Replaced M61 grenades with PUMPKINS;

Made some changes to the little animals;

Minor edits on ZOMBIE edition. The clip has been slightly adjusted so that the weapon would not be too effective on normal modes;

Replaced weapon models: VEPR-12, REMINGTON870, WINCHESTER M1887, M4, TRIPLE HONCHO, NEOSTEAD2000, KRYTAC, RPK, FMG-9, SCORPION VZ61, BISON, UMP45, TMP, KRISS, STEYR SCOUT, QBU88, SVU-AS, PSG1, VSK-94, ABAKAN, GROZA, QBZ95, TAR21, L85, F2000, KAC PDW, AK-102, HK416, SCAR, SG552, AUG A3, G36C, MACE, MGL MK1, FLAMETHROW;

BLOODY NIGHT and SCARY HALLOWEEN weapons deal damage to ghosts.

Corrections:

Other minor fixes.

Happy Halloween everyone!