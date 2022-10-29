 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bot Wars update for 29 October 2022

Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 9825635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Nothing says "I am not a Robot" like Halloween and ruthlessly destroying your corporate rivals. So, grab a bag of overpriced candy, and stuff your face with the sweet taste of Market Domination.
This season we added:

  • Death
  • Death Knight
  • BomberDude
  • Caramel Hard Candy

But also Watch out for our classics:

  • Angel
  • Demon
  • Witch
  • Wizard
  • Little Samurai
  • Frankenstein’s Monster
  • Tyrannosaurus Rex
  • Fairy Princess
  • Mummy
  • Pirates
  • Comandante
  • Knight
  • Ant
  • Jack-o-lanterns
  • Skulls
  • Candy Corn

Changed files in this update

Bot Wars Content Depot 1672141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link