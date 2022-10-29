Nothing says "I am
not a Robot" like Halloween and ruthlessly destroying your corporate rivals. So, grab a bag of overpriced candy, and stuff your face with the sweet taste of Market Domination.
This season we added:
- Death
- Death Knight
- BomberDude
- Caramel Hard Candy
But also Watch out for our classics:
- Angel
- Demon
- Witch
- Wizard
- Little Samurai
- Frankenstein’s Monster
- Tyrannosaurus Rex
- Fairy Princess
- Mummy
- Pirates
- Comandante
- Knight
- Ant
- Jack-o-lanterns
- Skulls
- Candy Corn
Changed files in this update