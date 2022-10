Share · View all patches · Build 9825469 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Another minor update. Fixed and improved the Streetwise ability to contact the black market. Added more assets. Still working on Chapter 2.

Complete list of fixes:

-Fixed Streetwise black market ability.

-Streetwise ability now lets you find fences to sell batches of items.

-Added Savannah tiles and objects (not in Ch.1).

-Added two more bluffing opportunities.

-Fixed Slimedew mushroom effects.

-Updated some item descriptions.