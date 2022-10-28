1.0.19 - Toggle texture stretching, Butcher costume changes, and more bug fixes!

A small bit of restored content, a new toggle in the options menu, and more fixes!

Hopefully you aren't all tired of me saying this, but: thank you for sticking with us!

The Butcher has some new costume changes that happen when he reaches specific "phases"!

Affine Texture toggle is added to the Display Settings. This will let you disable texture stretching, as some users reported this as causing headaches.

Improved ambient sounds in Night Shift - Outside, Inside, Refridgerators all have proper sound design

Changes to item physics - this should prevent issues where items would fall (or get knocked) out of bounds.

Fixed issue where dropping items in the barbed wire pit would mean they were gone forever. These items will immediately reset to the player's position

Fixed issue with cigarette pack in Night Shift, where it didn't have a model or item description in the inventory

Fixed issue related to the "closet padlock" where the camera would sometimes not line up, and you wouldn't be able to change the bottom 3 numbers.

The framerate in the attic is greatly improved

Fixed bug where you could solve the Clock puzzle earlier than intended

As a heads up, we expect patches will be a bit slower from now on (unless an emergency comes up). We currently have a bigger update planned (some new content), which we think you will all appreciate.

That being said, we've been working very hard on SOOTH the past month, and we need some time to rest and regroup. We think you will all really enjoy the next update we have planned, though!

Hope everyone has a great weekend, and happy Halloween!