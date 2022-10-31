FRIENDS PARTY IS LIVE: Time to party up and park

Hey Parksters,

October comes to an end, and so does the wait: things got kicked up a notch with Friends Party. Now you can host your own party of chaotic fun with three other pals so you can romp around and partake in all sorts of shenanigans to get your kicks.

Party Up

The way Friends Party works is one player will be a host. That host will then be able to invite three Steam friends to join their “party”.

Once you’re ready, your party will join a game of 4 other players (total of 8 players). The other players will be randomly selected and could be another party or just single players.

Public Parties

Friends Party currently only lets you and your 3 friends play with other players. At the moment, hosting a private party, lobby or private play session with just your friends isn’t available, however, this is a feature we plan on having later.

No Crossing

We spent a ton of time making sure Friends Party was as perfect as possible for your party parking pleasure.

As a means to make sure your party experience runs smoothly, currently, Friends Party doesn’t allow you to create cross-platform parties, but you can definitely host a party with your friends that are on the same platform.

Friend Finder

If you’re afraid to make frenemies with your close buds, don’t worry. You can always join our Discord to meet fellow parksters that share your concern and are looking to join a party!

Parking Rewards

We heard your feedback and implemented rewards for completing the campaign. You will get a cosmetic reward for completing islands, biomes, and the whole campaign of course! The rewards aren't random and we made a very nice selection to honor talented solo parksters. Launch the game today to discover what your parking prowess got you!

Happy Parking!

We also fixed a truckload of bugs with this update: