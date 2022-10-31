FRIENDS PARTY IS LIVE: Time to party up and park

Hey Parksters,
October comes to an end, and so does the wait: things got kicked up a notch with Friends Party. Now you can host your own party of chaotic fun with three other pals so you can romp around and partake in all sorts of shenanigans to get your kicks.
Party Up
The way Friends Party works is one player will be a host. That host will then be able to invite three Steam friends to join their “party”.
Once you’re ready, your party will join a game of 4 other players (total of 8 players). The other players will be randomly selected and could be another party or just single players.
Public Parties
Friends Party currently only lets you and your 3 friends play with other players. At the moment, hosting a private party, lobby or private play session with just your friends isn’t available, however, this is a feature we plan on having later.
No Crossing
We spent a ton of time making sure Friends Party was as perfect as possible for your party parking pleasure.
As a means to make sure your party experience runs smoothly, currently, Friends Party doesn’t allow you to create cross-platform parties, but you can definitely host a party with your friends that are on the same platform.
Friend Finder
If you’re afraid to make frenemies with your close buds, don’t worry. You can always join our Discord to meet fellow parksters that share your concern and are looking to join a party!
Parking Rewards
We heard your feedback and implemented rewards for completing the campaign. You will get a cosmetic reward for completing islands, biomes, and the whole campaign of course! The rewards aren't random and we made a very nice selection to honor talented solo parksters. Launch the game today to discover what your parking prowess got you!
Happy Parking!
We also fixed a truckload of bugs with this update:
- Fixed an issue where the news items are not visible on the main menu
- Fixed an issue where changing text size causes the player's name to become blank in Main Menu
- Fixed an issue where the level preview screen UI is visible when the Get Ready popup is shown
- Fixed the parking spots count that was wrong on the HUD
- Fixed an issue where the round-end screen is not triggered and the players directly proceed to the next round
- Fixed an issue where debug text is seen on the purchase failed pop-up
- Fixed an issue where the audio settings do not apply to the Happy Volcano logo screen
- Fixed the quit button that should be present in the main menu if playing with a controller connected
- Fixed an issue where the game got stuck on the initial loading screen
- Fixed an issue where the Parking Pass & the Main Menu overlap after certain steps
- Fixed an issue where "Online Multiplayer" text is out of the box in the lobby screen
- Fixed an issue where cosmetics in release builds can be unlocked via hacks
