Early Access Update #1 - Quick difficulty update

Hi! Given the overall feedback of the first day coupled with the data telemetry, we've released a quick update featuring a number of changes that should make the game more approachable:

Reduced unlock requirements for extra lives/rerolls

Reduced the ReRoll price from 2500 to 250. The difference in spent money will be reimbursed.

Adjusted difficulty of specific waves in the first 5 missions.

Increased base damage of many weapons

Reduced debuffs of most trinkets that had them.

Increased effectiveness of many non-damage trinkets.

Increased chance of getting pickups that grant more money.

Increased chance of getting a health pickup.

Increased amount of money earned when leveling up with all equipment already on the level cap.

Increased base movement speed of all characters.