Early Access Update #1 - Quick difficulty update

Hi! Given the overall feedback of the first day coupled with the data telemetry, we've released a quick update featuring a number of changes that should make the game more approachable:
- Reduced unlock requirements for extra lives/rerolls
- Reduced the ReRoll price from 2500 to 250. The difference in spent money will be reimbursed.
- Adjusted difficulty of specific waves in the first 5 missions.
- Increased base damage of many weapons
- Reduced debuffs of most trinkets that had them.
- Increased effectiveness of many non-damage trinkets.
- Increased chance of getting pickups that grant more money.
- Increased chance of getting a health pickup.
- Increased amount of money earned when leveling up with all equipment already on the level cap.
- Increased base movement speed of all characters.
