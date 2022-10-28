 Skip to content

Army of Ruin update for 28 October 2022

Early Access Update #1 - Quick difficulty update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Given the overall feedback of the first day coupled with the data telemetry, we've released a quick update featuring a number of changes that should make the game more approachable:

  • Reduced unlock requirements for extra lives/rerolls
  • Reduced the ReRoll price from 2500 to 250. The difference in spent money will be reimbursed.
  • Adjusted difficulty of specific waves in the first 5 missions.
  • Increased base damage of many weapons
  • Reduced debuffs of most trinkets that had them.
  • Increased effectiveness of many non-damage trinkets.
  • Increased chance of getting pickups that grant more money.
  • Increased chance of getting a health pickup.
  • Increased amount of money earned when leveling up with all equipment already on the level cap.
  • Increased base movement speed of all characters.

