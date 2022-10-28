YARG: Update v1.0.2c

Hey everyone!

If you've seen the last patchnote, you know that the game has suffered from a huge problem since the beginning: on some people's computers, the game would refuse to load cutscenes properly (often just playing the audio but not showing the video).

I thought I fixed it last time, but as it turns out the bug was still lurking underneath the surface, ready to anti-climactically ruin the ending for another player...

Today, I say no more!

I have reworked the cutscene system entirely, re-rendered every video, and checked and double-checked everything to no end (although to be fair, cutscenes always worked fine on my PC. That's why this bug is so dastardly)...

Today's the day this bug will meet its RUIN!!!!

...ahem. I got a bit carried away there, sorry. Point is, I think I fixed the cutscene bug for real now. Here's the patchnotes!

v1.0.2c changes:

Fixed:

Replaced Clickteam's own Active Direct Object extension with the FFMpeg object by Defysim.

Updated the credits accordingly.

Re-rendered all cutscenes as MP4.

As always, if you come across any bugs, feel free to @ me on Twitter or send me an email! Thanks!