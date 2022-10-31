 Skip to content

Labyrinth: The War on Terror update for 31 October 2022

Update 10/31/2022

This update addresses an issue with Reassessment as well as a few other minor improvements. Please send any issues to support@playdekgames.com. Thanks for playing!

