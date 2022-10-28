10/18/22 - MAJOR Chaos Chain Update 1.4.6

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next GIANT update for the game. Check out the change log below!

The next update will continue adding more content. The game in its current state should be very stable, polished, and hopefully quite bug-free. I spent a lot of time optimizing things and bug testing, but there is always a chance something small will slip through. Let me know if you encounter any problems.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Hard Hat rupture protection being backwards (Gave 80% protection instead of 20%)

Fixed Hard Hat price (Price reduced 15)

Fixed Motorcycle Helmet stats not matching what the description says (It actually got a little stronger)

Fixed some prices of various grenades

Fixed instances where the player character could start off without max health and mettle in rare cases (Happened due to the way the auto-optimize is done after character creation)

Fixed a container alignment bug in The Clouds: Second Floor area

Fixed the Thug Leader not having his overhead text in light blue in the "Problems at Home" side quest

Fixed the event when first meeting Lynch to properly freeze the player fully until the end

Fixed an endless loop when the player triggers and event where it would continuously tint the screen and play the associated sound effect

Fixed Character screen showing the condition max to be the main character's resolve + 100 (Should have been MC resolve + 70)

Fixed Cigs not showing current condition after use

Fixed issue with "Helping Hands" side quest where the on screen text for the objective was too close together when the number started getting high

Fixed some dialogue box spacing to better organize the text within (Some lines were very long and some were very short in certain cases)

Fixed an Info Broker dialogue that had the wrong text color and no loop indicator at the beginning when asking for info from them (">")

Fixed an issue where traveling on the metro would only allow the randomized weather system to go up to variant 20 when there are actually 23 total variants to choose from

Fixed a bug where after loading a saved game, it would require two scene switches to trigger a music change instead of just one if the scene you saved in had a specific track (Like a jukebox playlist)

Fixed shotgun crowd shot skill working with slug shells

Fixed an issue where shuffling the soundtrack manually could result in the background ambience sound getting disabled temporarily

Fixed an issue with one of the crows outside the views apartment complex who kept coming back before going to meet Lynch for the first time (He was persistent)

Fixed some typos

Fixed Shooting the Hydra in full auto only playing the sound effect 4 times instead of 5

Changes & Additions:

Added "Unwanted Guests" side quest (Has a few different outcomes and ways of handling it - It also has high rewards/consequences to how you choose to solve it)

Added a new Steam Achievement

Added a new side event (In the Industrial Zone - Not big enough to be a side quest of its own, but still a bit of extra gameplay - Has multiple outcomes)

Added an EXTREMELY faint but visible white glow around the main character's immediate position on screen (Easier to see against dark backgrounds)

Added a rain splash effect system to play in random locations on screen (Yeah, I know - it looks sexy)

Added 6 randomized rain splash effects

Added 28 more randomized names for the main character during character creation (The total is now 300)

Added Throw Debris combat skill (Everyone gets this by default - (2 Damage, +3 Initiative On Use, +5% Bleeding, +10% Stunned - It's pretty useful if you only have melee or are out of ammo against a ranged enemy because of the slight extra initiative bonus)

Added animation and icon art for the Throw Debris skill

Added Throw Debris skill to all human enemies

Increased base chance of enemies to use bombs in combat by a small amount, but added a system to roll a random value each turn to see if they're allowed to do so at all (33% chance - This means that about 2 out of every 3 rounds, enemies will not be able to use bombs at all for that turn, so they will use them less overall - The chance also is now tied to the amount of characters in the player's group)

Enemies can no longer use drugs in combat every single round, it is now only possible every few rounds

Enemies will no longer use Tactical Delay on the first turn, and also they must wait a few rounds in between using it

Added Damp Status and animation (Automatically added IN BATTLE ONLY if it's raining --- +20% Burning/Burn Damage Resistance, -10% Interference/Glitched Resistance --- This is to help make combat a bit more interesting and also to cut back on molotovs being a 1 shot deal for either side)

Updated the footstep sound variation to always be a multiple of 5 for pitch and volume

Updated a few dialogue based stat check requirements (Some of them got slightly easier to allow more roleplay options to play out)

Added Oni Weapon Manufacturer

Added Oni Yojimbo - machine pistol (Full Auto)

Added Oni Yojimbo animation, sound, and associated skills

Added Oni Daimyo - battle rifle (Burst)

Added Oni Daimyo animation, sound, and associated skills

Added Oni Samurai - smg (Burst)

Added Oni Samurai animation, sound, and associated skills

Added Oni Ronin - shotgun (Pump)

Added Oni Ronin animation, sound, and associated skills

Added Scrap Rifle (44 Magnum improvised rifle)

Added Scrap Rifle animation, sound, and associated skill

Added Weighted Bat melee weapon

Added Ice Axe exotic weapon

Added some new icon art

Rebalanced several enemies in terms of health and mettle (Most enemies got at least 1 more health and 2 more mettle)

Renamed a few enemy class types

Added the Scavver faction (6 Enemy class types so far)

Added Scavver Gunslinger enemy

Added Scavver Marauder enemy

Added Scavver Pillager enemy

Added Scavver Brute enemy

Added Scavver Psycho enemy

Added Scavver Sadist enemy

Added new battle background image (Cyber Junkyard)

Added Shield Bash ability to all shield equipments (Riot, Ballistic, Scrap Metal)

Added Scrap Helmet [Inv: 4, Head, Protection: 2, Armor, 5% Ballistic, 15% Rupture, 5% Puncture, 10% Impact, 3% Explosion, 3% Burn] (+4% Critical Evasion)

Extended Lynch's conversation after meeting him for the first time, but before doing the first part of the quest

Reduced the police presence on Crescent Strip

Added a protest to the Industrial Zone

Improved performance of the protest system (It no longer constantly runs non-stop over and over, it takes break periods)

Updated some shop listings

Updated some areas and completely redesigned some sections

Lowered the average damage of molotovs by 1 point

Converted the "player triggers an event" function into 2 separate functions that work together - one after another

Items that recover condition now display max condition in addition to current upon use (Example: Condition is now: CONDITIONCURRENT/CONDITIONMAX)

Added some more random dialogue lines to the criminal category

Added a few missing sound effects to certain dialogues and events

Added a slight contrasted background box behind the quest tracker text to help offset the environment and make it easier to read

Drastically redesigned and rebalanced the randomized reward system for selling data to info brokers

Giving data to info brokers will now always reward 2 EXP

Added some extra hints to various quest related dialogues to help players

Randomized weather patterns now have more randomness (They can now have a random amount of time for the weather to stay as it is between 2.5 minutes min and 7.5 minutes max instead of always being 3.5 minutes)

Time of day now actually affects your visibility range and the opacity of the surrounding environment shroud (Daytime is much easier to see and you can see farther than at night)

Updated some areas of the Industrial Zone

Reputation HUD text is now in the default (Light blue) color and the font now matches the rest of the game

Item prices and money value are now colored in gold in the shop scene to be more intuitive

Added some new drone models (Thank you Acehangman) to the game but they're not in use yet (They'll be part of the drone system in which the player can get them as companions eventually)

Added some new dialogue trees to a few characters and updated some topics

Maximum random time between toxic rain affecting the player character increased by 2 seconds (1.5 - 7.5 seconds now instead of 1.5 - 5.5 seconds)

Updated data item description and icon art

Added Data Dealer learnable talent (Selling data to info brokers has a chance to reward a random number of up to 10 extra Cred)

Added a new trader in the Industrial Zone

Reorganized some initial event processing just after character creation to be more streamlined

Slightly reduced overall chance of loot spawning in containers (5%)

Disabled randomized environmental sound effects from playing while a message is displayed on screen (Caused some issues from time to time)

Base movement speed reduced by ~5% and sprint speed increased by ~5% (This change was necessary to help with an issue related to screen scrolling - The numbers were not divisible by perfectly 4 the way it was previously)

Base stamina is now 300 + (finesse * 5) instead of 150 + finesse (This means you can now sprint for much longer)

Improved optimization of saving wandering character locations to be less resource intensive

Throwing Knives/Stars now have a 33% chance to be recovered when used (You'll hear a sound effect to alert you that you got it back)

Added crash prevention when gaining items in combat (Based on a previous change from months ago, there was a rare case that this could happen though it was impossible before)

Added some more randomized wind background sounds for ambience

Updated some starting parameters with new initial values to help with optimization

Neon Letter Signs now have backgrounds so they look more defined

Added a toggle HUD call to before and after going to The Eclipse night club for the first time (In the intro)

Removed Tactical Delay from Hopeless Soul enemies (They had this unintentionally)

Reduced opacity of the water splash effect from stepping in water

Replaced one of the light rain sound effects with a better one

EXPERIMENTAL change to map processing with lots of events - This may cause issues but I have not experienced any - If you have problems, let me know and I'll put more time into it

Messages with character faces will now display 95% of the height of the face graphic instead of only 85% (This is not set to 100% to fix problems with some of the chances I have made to the message functions)

Extended current database length for various future entries

Readjusted the color balance based on time of day a bit

Optimized mouse position update call to be more resource and performance friendly

Moved the title window commands upward slightly so it's more centered

Rebalanced some enemy stat distributions to better diversify them

Improved weather effect sprite generation

Added item usage prevention handling for the upcoming drone class companions (It's going to be a bit before they're added, but this is just to set some of the groundwork in place)

Lots and lots and lots of other minor changes and tweaks all over the place

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

