Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 28 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct 29

-Fixed a bug where only one thunder chi is given when tribulation reward indicates multiple thunder chi should be granted
-Fixed a bug where room reward icons are not removed when teleporting to tribulation room
-Fixed a bug where sometimes interactions are disabled after teleporting(?)
-Updated descrtipion and hint for inner demon tribulation on bookshelf
-Reduced crit chance and crit dmg granted from fabao and phase mastery crit chance 4% crit dmg 6%
-Reduced overall stats granted from phase mastery techniques
-Phase mastery techniques now grant stat bonuses from every level(backtracks missed bonuses from previous levels)
-Added description for extra damage and foundation in character info, mouse hover
-Added description for all demonic talents: Demonic cultivators can not use double exp to breakthrough
-Added minimap teleport reminder after second tribulation is completed

