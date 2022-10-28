Update Notes for Oct 29

-Fixed a bug where only one thunder chi is given when tribulation reward indicates multiple thunder chi should be granted

-Fixed a bug where room reward icons are not removed when teleporting to tribulation room

-Fixed a bug where sometimes interactions are disabled after teleporting(?)

-Updated descrtipion and hint for inner demon tribulation on bookshelf

-Reduced crit chance and crit dmg granted from fabao and phase mastery crit chance 4% crit dmg 6%

-Reduced overall stats granted from phase mastery techniques

-Phase mastery techniques now grant stat bonuses from every level(backtracks missed bonuses from previous levels)

-Added description for extra damage and foundation in character info, mouse hover

-Added description for all demonic talents: Demonic cultivators can not use double exp to breakthrough

-Added minimap teleport reminder after second tribulation is completed