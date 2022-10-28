-Fixed a bug where only one thunder chi is given when tribulation reward indicates multiple thunder chi should be granted
-Fixed a bug where room reward icons are not removed when teleporting to tribulation room
-Fixed a bug where sometimes interactions are disabled after teleporting(?)
-Updated descrtipion and hint for inner demon tribulation on bookshelf
-Reduced crit chance and crit dmg granted from fabao and phase mastery crit chance 4% crit dmg 6%
-Reduced overall stats granted from phase mastery techniques
-Phase mastery techniques now grant stat bonuses from every level(backtracks missed bonuses from previous levels)
-Added description for extra damage and foundation in character info, mouse hover
-Added description for all demonic talents: Demonic cultivators can not use double exp to breakthrough
-Added minimap teleport reminder after second tribulation is completed
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 28 October 2022
Update Notes for Oct 29
-Fixed a bug where only one thunder chi is given when tribulation reward indicates multiple thunder chi should be granted
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update