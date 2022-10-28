 Skip to content

Endoparasitic update for 28 October 2022

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes

Added subtitles (can be toggled in settings)
fixed bug where voice over kept playing after loading a save mid cutscene
fixed bug where zombies would get stuck on a shot crossbow bolt
Added fan translation support (guide here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2881137110)

Also, a lot of people with macs have reported issues with not being able to run the game. I'm ordering a mac so I can debug this, but in the mean-time I'll try borrowing a friend's over the weekend to try getting this fixed, sorry about that.

