Patch 1.0.2

Patch notes

Added subtitles (can be toggled in settings)

fixed bug where voice over kept playing after loading a save mid cutscene

fixed bug where zombies would get stuck on a shot crossbow bolt

Added fan translation support (guide here: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2881137110)

Also, a lot of people with macs have reported issues with not being able to run the game. I'm ordering a mac so I can debug this, but in the mean-time I'll try borrowing a friend's over the weekend to try getting this fixed, sorry about that.