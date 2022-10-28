Hi everyone!

We just released an update in preparation for the Japanese release of the game! The demo for the game will soon be made available with Japanese a head of its full release, and we wanted to make sure they both reflect the most recent improvements made to the game.

1.2.0 Prepatch

Game Improvements

The text log now better reflects how a character looked at the time an entry was logged.

Controls for turning a wheel in the alchemy table counterclockwise is no longer displayed when the player is not mixing ingredients, as this was causing some confusion for players while they were placing ingredients into the table.

Using back/return actions when choices are displayed for the map of the town will now close the choices and return players to the location selection.

Improved location indication for the town map.

Improved performance, in particular for scenes with multiple light sources.

Error Fixes

Fixed an issue with portrait not being displayed properly for a character in the text log, if dialog was shown while the character wasn't visible in the scene.

Fixed an issue with incorrect tone label for a choice in chapter 2.

Fixed an issue where potions would have a potion had an incorrect description during the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where controller glyphs could be displayed incorrectly after closing the game menu.

Fixed an issue with act titles and sub titles not being properly aligned to the center of the screen.

Fixed an issue where the choice header would sometimes appear when it shouldn't.

Fixed an issue where the same screen size could appear in the selection multiple times for graphical options.

Fixed an issue where incorrect controls would be displayed for the alchemy collection, when opened from the game menu.

Fixed an issue where the extras menu could incorrectly change its width on screens that did not have a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Fixed an issue where ingredients would sometimes do a double shake when selected using a controller.

Fixed a rare issue where the player character could enter the scene with an incorrect appearance at the start of a scene.

Fixed a rare issue where loading a game could cause characters to enter the scene with incorrect poses and expressions, or the wrong townsfolk would enter the scene.

Fixed an issue on Steam Deck and Linux where the splash screen sound would sometimes play without the video being displayed.

We wish to keep improving on the game for as long as we can before moving on to other projects, so please don't hesitate to share any errors you might find with us here on Steam or on our Discord ❤

Discord Server: https://discord.gg/h5QUdmc

Cheers,

The Galdra Team ːmimeː