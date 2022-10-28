Steam Deck (and small screens) compatibility part. 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9824795 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 21:26:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello !

Here we are with the second part of the Steam Deck compatibility patch !

Feel free to report any bug/weird behavior/performance issue on the Steam Forum or on Discord (https://discord.gg/c8aARey).

Changelog:

Main menu gamepad compatiblity

Sandbox save list gamepad compatibility

Challenges menu gamepad compatibility

Disable user-select on mobile/deck

Make icons bigger on small screens

Improve various page layouts on small screens

Update Credits

Exclude useless files from Steam build

Add official steam controller settings (built on Steam Deck) with following controlls: Joystick to navigate into menus "A" to accept "B" / "X" to go back Right trackpad to use mouse R2 to do left mouse click behavior L2 to do right mouse click behavior



You can check out the game roadmap at: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap

Have fun !