 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alchemistry update for 28 October 2022

Steam Deck (and small screens) compatibility part. 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9824795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello !

Here we are with the second part of the Steam Deck compatibility patch !

Feel free to report any bug/weird behavior/performance issue on the Steam Forum or on Discord (https://discord.gg/c8aARey).

Changelog:

  • Main menu gamepad compatiblity

  • Sandbox save list gamepad compatibility

  • Challenges menu gamepad compatibility

  • Disable user-select on mobile/deck

  • Make icons bigger on small screens

  • Improve various page layouts on small screens

  • Update Credits

  • Exclude useless files from Steam build

  • Add official steam controller settings (built on Steam Deck) with following controlls:

    • Joystick to navigate into menus
    • "A" to accept
    • "B" / "X" to go back
    • Right trackpad to use mouse
    • R2 to do left mouse click behavior
    • L2 to do right mouse click behavior

You can check out the game roadmap at: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap

Have fun !

Changed files in this update

Alchemistry - win64 Depot 1730542
  • Loading history…
Alchemistry - win32 Depot 1730543
  • Loading history…
Alchemistry - osx64 Depot 1730544
  • Loading history…
Alchemistry - linux64 Depot 1730545
  • Loading history…
Alchemistry - linux32 Depot 1730546
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link