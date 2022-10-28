Steam Deck (and small screens) compatibility part. 2

Hello !
Here we are with the second part of the Steam Deck compatibility patch !
Feel free to report any bug/weird behavior/performance issue on the Steam Forum or on Discord (https://discord.gg/c8aARey).
Changelog:
-
Main menu gamepad compatiblity
-
Sandbox save list gamepad compatibility
-
Challenges menu gamepad compatibility
-
Disable user-select on mobile/deck
-
Make icons bigger on small screens
-
Improve various page layouts on small screens
-
Update Credits
-
Exclude useless files from Steam build
-
Add official steam controller settings (built on Steam Deck) with following controlls:
- Joystick to navigate into menus
- "A" to accept
- "B" / "X" to go back
- Right trackpad to use mouse
- R2 to do left mouse click behavior
- L2 to do right mouse click behavior
You can check out the game roadmap at: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap
Have fun !
Changed files in this update