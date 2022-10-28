Patch 1.1.4 on Beta Branch

Patch Notes
- Fixed crash preventing player from loading their save in the purple sands area
- Added a logging library and added log statements around inventory actions, NPC deaths, and save file loading
- Scroll wheel up/down now toggles weapon
- MMB, M4, M5 can now be bound in the input settings
- Bullets no longer cast shadows
- Optimised auto-aim
This update is on the beta branch
To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"
Changed depots in beta branch