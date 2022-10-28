 Skip to content

Wrought Flesh update for 28 October 2022

Patch 1.1.4 on Beta Branch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch Notes

  • Fixed crash preventing player from loading their save in the purple sands area
  • Added a logging library and added log statements around inventory actions, NPC deaths, and save file loading
  • Scroll wheel up/down now toggles weapon
  • MMB, M4, M5 can now be bound in the input settings
  • Bullets no longer cast shadows
  • Optimised auto-aim

This update is on the beta branch
To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"

Changed depots in beta branch

Wrought Flesh Mac Depot Depot 1762012
Wrought Flesh Linux Depot Depot 1762013
Wrought Flesh Windows 32 Depot Depot 1762014
Wrought Flesh Windows Depot Depot 1762015
