Patch 1.1.4 on Beta Branch

Patch Notes

Fixed crash preventing player from loading their save in the purple sands area

Added a logging library and added log statements around inventory actions, NPC deaths, and save file loading

Scroll wheel up/down now toggles weapon

MMB, M4, M5 can now be bound in the input settings

Bullets no longer cast shadows

Optimised auto-aim

This update is on the beta branch

To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.

The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"