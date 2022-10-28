Steam Achievements, World Market and a final cutscene.

Hi all,

I managed to get a build ready just in time for the weekend!

As you will see there is now a new icon on the top menu bar, a little devil face which represents your followers and the world markets. More on that below.

Steam Achievements

The Steam achievements are finally in the game! ( if you played this week, you might have caught a few of them already) .So far, there are 13 of them, if you think of new and interesting ones, please send those ideas my way, it might make it into the game!

World Market

The game now features a world market where you can see your impact on the heavy metal market share. Gather followers by offering customers a nice experience and dominate the industry!

On day 5 I added a short tutorial to explain how it works, so it’s a good idea to start a new game. ( As usual! )

A final cutscene

A final cut scene has been added when you complete the Sigil of Baphomet.

Sigil of Baphomet.

Once the Sigil is completed, it become a tool to help you gather more followers, which in turn helps you gain more market share. This needs more testing, but it’s almost there!

A few more sounds

A few more sounds have been added or adjusted. I all now feel pretty complete.

Alright, with that, I wish you all a great weekend...and I need to start working on the new trailer!