Patch version 1.05

Hi everyone!

Another small update for you, this time adding relationship cheats to the game. You'll be able to set your relationship status with any of the companion characters, without having to go through the troublesome process of actually wooing them!

Additionally, a cheat-only harem option for Diana, Zafra, and Jasen has been added. They even have unique harem greetings, although they normally are limited to closed relationships only.

Like all cheats, this will be found in the player room PC.

Bugs fixed