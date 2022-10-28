Hotfix 0.9.2.3

Hello, this is a hotfix to fix some small issues found after the last patch, but also includes a revised crater system based on the new empty shells that are much more efficient and allow for far more craters than before.
Changelog
- Optimized crater system to support many more craters with less overhead
Bugfixes:
- Fixed some particle effects having sub-emitters with stop effects
- Fixed NRE caused by capturing a base with buildings that were previously on fire
- Fixed NRE caused by vehicles with a defensive mission having nothing to defend```
