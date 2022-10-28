 Skip to content

Tiny Combat Arena update for 28 October 2022

Hotfix 0.9.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9824690

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is a hotfix to fix some small issues found after the last patch, but also includes a revised crater system based on the new empty shells that are much more efficient and allow for far more craters than before.

Changelog


- Optimized crater system to support many more craters with less overhead

Bugfixes:  
- Fixed some particle effects having sub-emitters with stop effects  
- Fixed NRE caused by capturing a base with buildings that were previously on fire  
- Fixed NRE caused by vehicles with a defensive mission having nothing to defend```

