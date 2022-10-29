Update 105-A2 is Now Live On The Alpha Branch!

Howdy folks!

It's been a bit since our last release, but we're firmly back in action. Those of you who follow the devlogs know that I've been in poor health this past month (had a dental emergency that needed taking care of), so some things got delayed, but we're back to trying to get Update 105 buttoned up. This -should- be the last Alpha in this cycle. Just need to ensure that the save/load system is again working as expected now that it has been fully re-enabled, and we'll be ready to release to main branch next week.

Our goal is to get the rest of the Sandbox scene converted over to Scenario Saving/Loading by next week, and well as adding some helpers/instructions and some new included scenarios. Once that milestone is hit, we're going to shift gears for the Holiday season, as this year is a Meatmas Advent Calendar year.

Once the holidays are concluded, we'll move back to Gameplanner, with the next big push on that front being a new scene or two, new locomotion toys, and the first tools for setting up Sosig Oriented combat. More details on that in January when we put together the next roadmap.

Anywho, thanks for being patient with us(me) while I've been derailed this past month or so. Schedule is a bit delayed, rearranged but largely unchanged in terms of overall goals. Hope y'all have a wonderful weekend and we'll cya next week!

Peace,

-Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Alpha!

Additions:

Added New Firearm: G41 (.45acP) with 13 rnd Magazine (compatible with Vector45)

Added New Prop: Folding Table (should be locked in place using Locker Pistool when used)

Added New Prop: Destructobin

Added New Destructible Target: Exploding Barrel (from the warehouse range)

Added New Prop Set: Horseshoe Stand Red & Blue

Added The Following Scenes Fully To The Gameplanner Scenario System and configured a ‘Default Scenario’: Indoor Range, Arizona, Arizona at Night, Sniper Range, Warehouse Range, GP_Hangar

Changes:

Main Menu Scene tiles rearranged and conceptually sorted better.

Added Muzzle Attachment points to Sjogren shotguns

Changed Mesh on .357 Speedloader

Rebuilt and Optimized all collision in Sniper Range

Rebuilt and Optimized all collision in Warehouse Range

Tidied up the Main Menu scene

IPSC course in GP_Hangar converted to a default scenario, available in the Scenario Wrist menu section

Fixes: