Soulbaby: Remastered update for 29 October 2022

1.05 beta is live!

Build 9824532

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This 1.05 beta update tackles crashing and soft-locking bugs, balance adjustments, and more. Please read below for details:

  • Stability & performance adjustments:

    • Fixed a crashing bug caused by popups being triggered after the player has died.
    • Fixed a crashing bug caused by a turnbar triggering while the turnnode has already appeared for a previous turnbar.
    • Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck as a turnbar would instance over them.
    • Fixed a bug where the player’s screen resolution was not detected, preventing the game from adjusting scale.
    • Fixed a bug where player could collide with enemies as they are appearing.
    • Removed default input mapping which would remove focus state and soft-loft the game.
    • Improved general performance during waves.

  • Balance adjustments:

    • Adjusted attributes on projectiles.
    • Increased base damage of party members.
    • Decreased overall cost of skills.
    • Decreased cost of party members.
    • Adjusted buff amount. Buff value is no longer a constant and is now determined by enemy type.
    • Adjusted stat cost buff logic. Stat cost buff is now applied independently per stat.
    • Increasing the health stat no longer increases current health and now increases max health.
    • After every wave, current health is increased by 1.
    • Added ‘Aid’ skill. Increases health by 1.
    • Added ‘Aid+’ skill. Increases health by 25% and resets all turn bars.
    • Added ‘Pulsar’ skill. Fires comet projectiles.
    • Adjusted max health stat to start at 2.

  • UI adjustments:

    • Added a progress bar timer to chain ui.
    • Fixed wave background animation being out of sync with delta time.
    • Fixed bug where wave text would appear under game ui.
    • Adjusted design of world map.

(NOTE: It's recommended to start a new game as continuing an existing one after updating may result in an unstable run.)

