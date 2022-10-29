1.05 beta is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9824532 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 05:06:19 UTC by Wendy

This 1.05 beta update tackles crashing and soft-locking bugs, balance adjustments, and more. Please read below for details:

Stability & performance adjustments: Fixed a crashing bug caused by popups being triggered after the player has died. Fixed a crashing bug caused by a turnbar triggering while the turnnode has already appeared for a previous turnbar. Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck as a turnbar would instance over them. Fixed a bug where the player’s screen resolution was not detected, preventing the game from adjusting scale. Fixed a bug where player could collide with enemies as they are appearing. Removed default input mapping which would remove focus state and soft-loft the game. Improved general performance during waves.

Balance adjustments: Adjusted attributes on projectiles. Increased base damage of party members. Decreased overall cost of skills. Decreased cost of party members. Adjusted buff amount. Buff value is no longer a constant and is now determined by enemy type. Adjusted stat cost buff logic. Stat cost buff is now applied independently per stat. Increasing the health stat no longer increases current health and now increases max health. After every wave, current health is increased by 1. Added ‘Aid’ skill. Increases health by 1. Added ‘Aid+’ skill. Increases health by 25% and resets all turn bars. Added ‘Pulsar’ skill. Fires comet projectiles. Adjusted max health stat to start at 2.

UI adjustments: Added a progress bar timer to chain ui. Fixed wave background animation being out of sync with delta time. Fixed bug where wave text would appear under game ui. Adjusted design of world map.



(NOTE: It's recommended to start a new game as continuing an existing one after updating may result in an unstable run.)