1.05 beta is live!

This 1.05 beta update tackles crashing and soft-locking bugs, balance adjustments, and more. Please read below for details:
Stability & performance adjustments:
- Fixed a crashing bug caused by popups being triggered after the player has died.
- Fixed a crashing bug caused by a turnbar triggering while the turnnode has already appeared for a previous turnbar.
- Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck as a turnbar would instance over them.
- Fixed a bug where the player’s screen resolution was not detected, preventing the game from adjusting scale.
- Fixed a bug where player could collide with enemies as they are appearing.
- Removed default input mapping which would remove focus state and soft-loft the game.
- Improved general performance during waves.
Balance adjustments:
- Adjusted attributes on projectiles.
- Increased base damage of party members.
- Decreased overall cost of skills.
- Decreased cost of party members.
- Adjusted buff amount. Buff value is no longer a constant and is now determined by enemy type.
- Adjusted stat cost buff logic. Stat cost buff is now applied independently per stat.
- Increasing the health stat no longer increases current health and now increases max health.
- After every wave, current health is increased by 1.
- Added ‘Aid’ skill. Increases health by 1.
- Added ‘Aid+’ skill. Increases health by 25% and resets all turn bars.
- Added ‘Pulsar’ skill. Fires comet projectiles.
- Adjusted max health stat to start at 2.
UI adjustments:
- Added a progress bar timer to chain ui.
- Fixed wave background animation being out of sync with delta time.
- Fixed bug where wave text would appear under game ui.
- Adjusted design of world map.
(NOTE: It's recommended to start a new game as continuing an existing one after updating may result in an unstable run.)
