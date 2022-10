Share · View all patches · Build 9824488 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 20:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Catch Me If You Can has fully released as Free to Play. Here's a list of changes:

Now includes 3 unique powerups.

Proximity voice chat.

Cosmetics and inventory system.

Map changes and additions.

Playermodel rework.

Plenty of bug fixes and small features.

We hope you have fun!