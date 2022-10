Share · View all patches · Build 9824481 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Storms 2: Under the Moon is a huge update to the game, adding many sound-effects, a brand new complete soundtrack, upgraded graphics and interfaces, more enemy variety, an updated skill tree, and more!

Also, check out the new Storms 2 Discord: https://discord.gg/kzNF6VTg