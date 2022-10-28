Update 1.4 "The Uniform"

Hi everyone,

Cosmetics are now live in "The Uniform" update! Using your merits earned in battle, you may now look through the shop and cycle through the current available options. These skins will be in a constant rotation between updates as we continue to allow every player to pick their favorite skin.

There have also been a few balance changes with the Ottomans receiving the breakable trait as well as the skirmish perk changing in value. Aside from balance, we have gone through a majority of your comments and concerns regarding bugs and have focused most of our time on removing the bugs listed in the log below.

As promised we have also added two new maps. Wissembourg and Bull Run (only available for the Civil War DLC). We are working hard on bringing you a variety of maps that offer unique playstyles so you can expect more to come.

Feature

-Cosmetics now available

-New map: Wissembourg, a historical 1v1 map on a French town on the river Lauter.

-New map: Bull Run, a (Civil War DLC) historical 1v1 map based on the first major battle of the American Civil War.

Quality of Life:

-AI no longer shows a negative amount of casualties when the player surrenders.

-Auto resolve pre calculation accounts for difficulty.

-Reduced recruitment time in the campaign from eight to six.

-Updated implementation of hotkeys.

-Added a warning box "Are you sure? You still have unused orders" popup for if a player ends their turn without using up all their orders."

-Updated the cancel button on cosmetics.

-Hidden the arrows on the learn tab.

-Added buttons for players to zoom in/out of the map.

-Overwhelm Data is now being used for wounded modifications.

-Optimized building objects.

-Quickmatch and unranked used symmetrical or tournament maps, while ranked uses symmetrical and tournament.

-Set map trees to use large sorting order.

-All sprites to use the same layering order.

-Quickmatch now uses 12 orders in late, 8 orders in early.

-Updated HQ spelling mistake in campaign.

Battles

-Attack column does +1 damage on charges.

-Units can no longer infinitely melee pursuits as long as adjacent.

-Damage applied evenly between reserve units.

-Fixed clashing system to halt units who clash (units no longer continue running through each other when they clash).

-“Breakable” has been given to Ottoman Lancers, Dragoons, Cuirassiers. As well as all Ottoman artillery.

-Changed Ottoman Mounted Rifles to receive Disorganized instead of Breakable.

-Cavalry Change

• 4 Cohesion to be worth 40 instead of 35.

• 5 Cohesion to be worth 70 instead of 65.

• Increased Skirmishing from 20 to 25.

-Hills automatically block LOS for units lower than them, so you can't shoot through them.

-Dynamic Zone count is now based on map size.

-Crimean War campaign overhauled. Completely new starting locations and starting forces. -Difficulty slider will now affect the game massively.

-Unit’s fire orders no longer go through when blocked by line of sight.

-If frontline dies immediately, your second fire order is no longer thrown out.

-Skirmishing removes flanking damage when shot.

-Right clicking on an empty tile in range of a unit will no longer flash.

-Tile no longer flickering when hovering over UI.

-Order canceling no longer cancels all orders from that unit.

-Unit with efficiency is set to the correct formation when order is canceled.

-Dragging order list no longer resets or shows pop out page.

-Changed cinematic mode controls to control+c.

-Canceling an order no longer reverts the unit in the wrong direction.

-Adding an AI and faction changing no longer crashes the game.

-Added new hill models in river path.

-AI artillery can no longer fire from reserve after moving.

-Maps have roads replaced with the new decal road system.

-Able to modify the correct AI composition.

-AI check added to ensure units dying properly (especially when it charges while being shot and killed simultaneous)

-Skirmish Perk now set to 20 instead of 25.

-When a player selects “Medium” unit size, it no longer adds in British infantry sprites.

Fixes:

-River path now has collision on hills

-Fixed crash when winning a custom battle, going to the main menu, and playing any scenario.

-Out Of Sync Retreating Post Battle.

-Fixed auto resolve in campaign causing an overflow.

-Fixed losing units when winning a battle in the campaign.

-AI now orders new corps from their army screen.

-Unit count settings.

-Damage desyncs in which the client sees something dead but the host sees it alive or vice versa.

-Fixed tutorial bug crashing the game when firing before the task.

-Fixed machine guns being able to move and go on fire at will.

-Fixed reserve/frontline being able to swap in deployment phase.

-Units no longer face diagonal when in melee pursuit.

-Unit’s fire orders no longer go through when die during the turn.

-Cavalry & Artillery can no longer access Formations when using hotkeys.

-Reinforcement Corps in the Campaign are now being assigned correct weapons.

-Fight button now works against AI in the campaign.

-Fatal error when loading in campaign battle.

-When you drag new division icon with a unit being moved now creates a new division.

UI

-Italian bottom cosmetic skins updated.

-Replace campaign background images.

-Merit count has been added to the shop.

-Fix the Animal Stand Rooster/Turkey.

-Sound effects added to After Action Report

-Sounds effects added to the shop menu.

-Option buttons can now be clicked on in battles.

-Post-Processing update based on three features.

-Unit info tab working on the nation's tab so players can read about the units in a nation's roster before they purchase them.

-Customize enemy forces button is disabled when leaving a lobby.

-Empty slot in the nations loadout has been updated to reflect the animal itself instead of an empty box.

-Fixed unit info tab showing units from different nations.

-Renamed animation speed settings to “Slow,” “Normal,” “Instant.”

-Cosmetics now appear after being recently bought.

-Post-Processing is now being refreshed when turning off features.

-Ready up now clears itself after exiting and rejoining the room.

-New tooltips for hard cover/soft cover/attrition/bogged Down/speed boost.

Known Issues:

-If you fire into a melee, you only damage the enemy.

-Open order diagonal is not working as intended.

-FAW icon not being cleared after the turn ends.

-Invisible units fighting in melee.

-Units not appearing visually damaged when spawning into campaign.

-Ready system in the lobby.

-Free movement with units based on their order.

-Lag issues while firing.

-Reserve unit movements points not reduced to the same as the front line during movement.

Next Up:

As we progress through the development, we are always achieving new ways to optimize Fire & Maneuver. There were many optimized systems added such as the new quality settings but our continued goal is to find effective ways to make the game playable on many devices. As always, we will continue listening to all the feedback from the steam, youtube, discord and online community to improve your experience.